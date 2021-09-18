Rare Shelby GT500s on display at Barrett-Jackson Houston auction

We’re all Shelby fans now, in the wake of “Ford v Ferrari” and Barrett-Jackson is capitalizing on that enthusiasm with a special Shelby GT500 display at its inaugural Houston Auction, running today through Sunday, Sept. 19 at the NRG Center.

As if the world-renowned auctioneers needed more than the comprehensive and spectacular assemblage of collector cars and trucks ready to be auctioned off.

On display all weekend, together for the first time in history, are a pair of extremely rare and historic 1967 Shelby concept vehicles, Craig Jackson’s fabled lost Ford Shelby GT500 Experimental (EXP500) muscle car and the only Shelby GT500 convertible built that year.

The cars will be featured inside the official Ford Motor Company exhibit at the event for the entire three days.

“These two big-block cars were built as concept and experimental vehicles just months after Ford and Carroll Shelby beat Ferrari at Le Mans,” said Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “They were cornerstones of an ambitious American plan to vanquish the prancing horse across the globe. The personal grudge between Enzo Ferrari, Henry Ford II and Carroll Shelby had spilled over from the track onto the street, where Ferrari sold cars to the public to fund his racing program.”

Ford and Shelby American built the car dubbed “Little Red” as an experiment to test new technologies, the first of two prototype big-block coupes, the other being the “Green Hornet” which is also in Mr. Jackson’s collection.

