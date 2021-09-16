Coppola, Bennett clinch F5000 US Revival titles in Watkins Glen finale

The Formula 5000 Drivers Association concluded a successful 2021 season at Watkins Glen, racing in conjunction with the SVRA SpeedTour Grand Prix September 10-12.

Clinching the F5000 Class A (pre-1972 cars) title with a flag-to-flag win in the Watkins Glen series finale was Seb Coppola whose red, white and blue 1970 Lola T192 topped the Class A charts every session. Second in Class A was Paul Dudiak (1969 McKee Mk12) who dogged Coppola throughout the weekend and made a few passing attempts in Sunday’s finale before the latter was able to pull away.

This is Coppola’s fourth title since the start of the F5000 U.S. Revival Race Series in 2008.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.