Larson to start from rear after failing pre-race inspection multiple times

By September 11, 2021 5:58 PM

Kyle Larson will start from the rear of the field for Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway after his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection multiple times.

Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion, was slated to start from the pole position. He is a former Richmond winner from the summer of 2017.

Also starting at the rear because of multiple inspection failures is the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer, who was to originally set to start 21st.

The green flag is 7:46 p.m. ET for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders on NBCSN. It is the second race in the Round of 16 of the NASCAR playoffs.

