Eagle will be featured marque at 2022 Road America WeatherTech International Challenge

The All American Racers-built Eagle will be the featured marque at next year’s WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman, event host Road America has announced.

One of the largest vintage race car gatherings in the United States, expected to feature more than 50 classes of cars competing in several race groups, the 2022 WeatherTech Challenge will be held on July 14-17 and feature several special events, including a two-day concours along the streets of Elkhart Lake and a special AAR Eagle racer reunion.

“This event has become an annual tradition for hundreds of racers, enthusiasts, and thousands of fans every year,” said George Bruggenthies, senior consultant for Road America. “We are extremely proud to announce that the event will pay tribute to the AAR Eagle as we honor Dan Gurney’s All American Racers creation and the lineage of racers and champions who drove these beautiful machines.

“Road America is poised to usher in the celebration with a racer’s reunion, races for club and pro series-vintage, historic and contemporary racers; a Concours with expert and people’s choice awards; track touring; parade laps; and a vendor marketplace, making the 2022 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman an event that everyone of all ages can enjoy.

