GT Celebration team profile: Chicago Performance and Tuning

GT Celebration welcomes competitors of all abilities and all experience levels either individually or as part of a team. Competitors come from all over the country bringing several different manufacturers together to enjoy the track. Here is a look at another team forming part of the foundation of the GTC grid.

Chicago Performance and Tuning Co. is a full-service facility specializing in Audi, KTM, Porsche and VW automobiles since 2002. Based in Melrose Park, Ill., CPT supports customers competing in club racing events with various organizations throughout the United States.

2021 marks the first time CPT has raced with GT Celebration, fielding a KTM X-Bow GTX in a striking carbon and electric orange livery in the GT-3 Red class for recent-model cars.

In addition to racing in various series across the country, the Chicago area shop offers many expert specialized services in-house. It is also a KTM Sportcar technical partner and dealer supporting many KTM X-Bow owners in North America.

“We were very excited to campaign our new KTM X-Bow GTX for the first time in North America at the round 5 of the GT Celebration Championship held at Road America,” said team principal Al Uscinski. “With support from KTM Sportcar, our customers and our partners, we plan to contest the last round of the GT Celebration Championship at Sonoma Raceway.”

Driving the X-Bow is Michael Kopper, the founder and CEO of Centrisys Corporation, a manufacturer and service provider of global decanter centrifuge technology. His experience with cars and his love of speed began at a young age in Osburg, Germany, tinkering in the garage with his father and brothers.

In 2000 after gaining success with his business, he decided to commit to auto racing and has not looked back. Since 2006 he’s been a certified Audi instructor and committed to the teen driving experience and training. 2008 was when he bought his first KTM X-Bow and has been in love with the cars ever since.

“It was an honor for us to be the hosts for CPT, Michael, and the KTM X-Bow GTX this summer,” said GT Celebration founder and CEO Rob Morgan. “Seeing the X-BOW compete on track for the first time in North America brought a particular edge to our weekend – and I know the whole field loved racing against it. We are eager to welcome the CPT team back for our final round in Sonoma for more great racing.”