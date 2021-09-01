Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Sept. 1, with Ricardo Juncos

Motorsport Images

By September 1, 2021 5:02 PM

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Juncos Hollinger Racing co-owner Ricardo Juncos, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open on Ricky’s new partnership with Brad Hollinger, their plans for next year, the choice of Callum Ilott to drive the No. 77 Chevy at Portland, the changes with JHR’s Road to Indy program, and when he might return to the cockpit of a race car.

Listen below, or click here.

