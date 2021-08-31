FIA to review F1 sporting regulations after Spa fiasco

FIA president Jean Todt confirmed there will be a review of the sporting regulations that allowed an official result to be declared for the Belgian Grand Prix after just two laps behind the Safety Car.

A number of drivers were critical of the outcome of Sunday’s race, which was red-flagged more than three hours after the original planned start time due to inclement weather. Conditions weren’t safe to race, but after a final attempt to start the grand prix was abandoned on the third lap behind the Safety Car, enough distance had been covered to constitute a race worthy of half points, according to the regulations.

Todt stated that the way the regulations are written will now be reviewed and further discussed at the next F1 Commission meeting.

“This year’s Belgian Grand Prix presented extraordinary challenges to the FIA Formula One World Championship,” Todt said. “The weather windows predicted by the forecasters did not appear throughout the day, and while a small window did appear late in the day during which there was an attempt to start the race, conditions quickly worsened again.

“Therefore, due to the lack of visibility created by the spray behind the cars, we could not run the full race in sufficiently safe conditions for the drivers, marshals as well as the brave spectators who waited for many hours in the rain, for whom I am very sorry.

“This has been recognized by all stakeholders.

“The FIA stewards have, based on the provisions of the International Sporting Code, stopped the competition to gain more time, and therefore more potential, to give the fans an F1 race. Despite these efforts, the race could not be started after the Safety Car laps, and the existing regulations have been correctly applied. I would like to thank and congratulate the FIA team, the ASN and all the volunteers for the quality of their work.

“The FIA, together with Formula 1 and the teams, will carefully review the regulations to see what can be learned and improved for the future. The findings, including the topic of points allocation, will be added to the agenda of the next F1 Commission meeting on October 5.”