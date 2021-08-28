Front Row crew chiefs ejected from regular-season finale at Daytona

Both cars from Front Row Motorsports were found with deck lids that did not conform to rule specifications Saturday afternoon, and both teams have been penalized before tonight’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Only NASCAR-approved deck lid extensions are permitted. Because of the infraction, the crew chiefs for the Nos. 34 and 38 teams (Drew Blickensderfer and Seth Barbour) have been ejected, and both cars will start at the rear of the field. NASCAR may issue further penalties next week.

Jason Sheets, the car chief for Michael McDowell, will serve as interim crew chief in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Front Row competition director Derrick Finley will serve as the interim crew chief for rookie Anthony Alfredo.

Additionally, pole-sitter and points leader Kyle Larson will start at the rear of the field. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed inspection multiple times. The No. 7 of Corey LaJoie, No. 15 of Joey Gase and No. 16 of Kaz Grala will also start from the rear.