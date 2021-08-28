F1 planning for 22 races with expected addition of Qatar GP

A revised 2021 Formula 1 calendar has been presented to the teams that features a provisional 22 races and the expected addition of a round in Qatar.

The season has already seen the Singapore, Australian and Japanese grands prix called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with uncertainty also over the races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil due to their continued presence on the United Kingdom’s travel red list. All three remain on the provisional calendar but Mexico and Brazil have been pushed back a week to create a new tripleheader ending with a planned race in Qatar on November 21.

Doing that separates the Americas races from the United States Grand Prix in Austin on October 24, with the Turkish Grand Prix also shifting date slightly to October 10. That effectively replaces Japan and results in one less race than originally planned this season, while also giving a bit more time to see if Turkey is removed from the UK’s red list.

Should it not be, then if the race went ahead the majority of teams and personnel working at the race would be subject to hotel quarantine for the whole time between returning from Turkey and heading to the United States just over a week later.

“We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record-breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic.

“I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead.”

