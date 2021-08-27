Kurt Busch signs with 23XI Racing for 2022

Kurt Busch will move to 23XI Racing to drive the team’s second car in 2022.

Monster Energy will remain as Busch’s primary sponsor. The car will be the No. 45.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be a part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

Busch will be a teammate to Darrell Wallace Jr. as 23XI expands to a two-car team in its second year of operation.

“When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization,” said co-owner Denny Hamlin. “To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us. Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week.”

We got our guy. Welcome to the family, @KurtBusch ✊ pic.twitter.com/COXghtHb1d — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 27, 2021

The 2022 season will be Busch’s 22nd full year in the NASCAR Cup Series. 23XI will be the seventh different race team Busch has competed for, but it will be the first time he’s driven a Toyota.

Busch has 33 career wins, including the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (2010) and the Daytona 500 (2017). He also has an All-Star Race win on his resume, which also came in 2010 when he swept the May events at Charlotte.

“Joining up with 23XI Racing is a perfect fit for our core values at Monster Energy,” said CMO Dan McHugh. “The formation of the team marks a new chapter in motorsports and will unlock a wealth of opportunities to create exciting initiatives for fans. We are also very happy to continue our sponsorship with Kurt Busch, who has been a member of the Monster family for many years.”

Additional team partners and personnel for Busch’s No. 45 team will be announced at a later date.