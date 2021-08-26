NASCAR podcast: Kyle Petty

This week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast features Kyle Petty, who catches us up on the projects he’s working on in a wide-ranging conversation including:
• How COVID-19 changed his job and way of doing things
• What it means to now be back in the garage area
• The approach to “Coffee with Kyle”’ conversations
• Learning the concept of shutting up and listening
• How much makes the finished show or gets left unseen
• The difference with the “Dinner Drive” show
• If these projects serve as a way for Petty to talk to his heroes
• Reinventing himself and staying in the sport
• Details on the Charity Ride Revival
