Cassill joins Gaunt Brothers Racing for Daytona, Talladega

Landon Cassill is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in a two-race deal with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Cassill will drive the No. 96 Toyota on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and on Oct. 3 at Talladega Superspeedway. Carnomaly will be the primary sponsor in both races.

“I’m proud to bring Carnomaly into the sport and into the NASCAR Cup Series,” Cassill said. “They’ve been a great partner of mine and eRacr, which is the esports arm of what I do with Parker Kligerman. We put on big events on iRacing, and Carnomaly was the sponsor of an event earlier this year called the Carnomaly 500, which was at Daytona on iRacing. I’m really looking forward to bringing Carnomaly to real racetracks at Daytona and Talladega with Gaunt Brothers Racing.”

Daytona will be the first time Carnomaly has been a primary sponsor in NASCAR. The company is designed to bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through blockchain and crypto technology.

“I’m incredibly excited about the partnership with Landon Cassill and Gaunt Brothers Racing,” said Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO, Carnomaly. “Landon is at the forefront of cryptocurrency’s use in the auto racing industry. He’s the perfect partner to team up with on this endeavor in order to further revolutionize the auto finance industry and expand our consumer base.”

Cassill last ran a Cup Series race in 2019 when he was full-time for Starcom Racing. In 324 starts, Cassill has one top-10 finish. He currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series with JD Motorsports.

“Marty Gaunt is someone who I’ve always believed in,” Cassill said. “We’ve had a really good relationship for a long time, and we’ve talked about working together many times over the years. This is really good timing and a perfect opportunity to get in his No. 96 Toyota Camry and see what we can do.”

Gaunt Brothers has fielded their car in select races this season. Ty Dillon drove the car in four races earlier this year (Daytona road course, Bristol, COTA and Road America), and Harrison Burton made his Cup Series debut with the team at Talladega. Dillon’s 19th place finish on the Daytona road course is the team’s season-best result.

“Landon and I have often talked about finding a way to work together. He’s a scrappy, determined racer, and I’m thrilled to finally have him in our racecar,” said Marty Gaunt, President, Gaunt Brothers Racing. “Daytona and Talladega are two tracks where it’s supremely important to stay out of trouble and be there at the end for any chance at success, and that’s one of Landon’s strong suits. Being able to bring Landon back to the Cup Series while introducing Carnomaly to our sport is something we take a lot of pride in.”