Jones re-ups with Petty

Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have finalized the details to keep Jones in the No. 43 Chevrolet next season.

Jones confirmed Sunday morning at Michigan International Speedway that he has re-signed with the team. He initially signed a multi-year deal with the Petty group, but there was an option in the contract for the 2022 season that needed to be picked up.

“That was literally done yesterday while I was out doing some stuff,” Jones said. “I’m just happy to have it done at this point in the season and to be able to focus not only on the rest of this year but work on getting next year settled in with a new car and everything going on there.

“So yeah, I’m happy we can finally say it and get it out there. We’ve been really close on everything the last couple of weeks and just finished everything up.”

Jones is 25th in the point standings, with three top-10 finishes going into the Firekeepers Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). A Michigan native, Jones starts 13th at his home track.

Last weekend on the Indianapolis road course brought a season-best finish for Jones and the team, a seventh-place effort.

“I just want to continue to build,” said Jones. “For me, this season has been challenging to build, with this car getting phased out and there is really no development happening. So, things are tough to get better through the season. But for me, just going into next year with a new car, I wanted to be able to stay with the same group of guys that I’ve worked with already and feel comfortable going into a new situation with.

“Moving teams again wasn’t really enticing — working with a new group and just starting over again. I think just having a year under our belts together is going to bode well for next season with a new car and being able to start there, obviously from scratch with the car, but not necessarily from scratch with the team.”