Ride with Ethan Shippert on board Bobby Rahal’s newly-restored 1966 Eagle 4-cam Ford V8 Indy car originally driven by Jerry Grant as it makes its vintage racing debut at the 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

After circulating behind a pace car for three laps, Shippert is able to put just over one lap together at speed before the spark plugs foul and force him to park the gorgeous machine.