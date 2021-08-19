PODCAST: Anthony Alfredo

On this podcast this week we check in with Anthony Alfredo to see what it’s like to be a Cup Series rookie at Front Row Motorsports. And it’s a challenging time to be a rookie, as Alfredo explains. Other topics include:
* If there have been any seconds thoughts or frustrations
* How big the Olympic break was for his team
* Adjusting to longer races and a longer schedule
* How the people at Front Row have helped with his development
* Finding there are more critics at the Cup level
* How life changes when you become a Cup driver
* Ways Alfredo’s training has changed
* Looking at another driver’s visor camera and using SMT data
* A new sponsor for Michigan and Richmond
