TV ratings: IndyCar & NASCAR at IMS

The joint race weekend between IndyCar and NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course brought mixed results in TV audience.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Saturday’s NTT IndyCar Series race averaged a 0.30 rating and 502,000 viewers on NBCSN, a substantial drop from the previous weekend’s cable audience of 1.21 million viewers for the inaugural Nashville street race, which directly followed Cup racing.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race had to switch from NBC to NBCSN for the decisive final laps due to a lengthy overtime, and averaged a 1.80 rating and 2.83m viewers. That’s up from the 2.12m that watched the previous week’s road race at Watkins Glen, also on NBCSN, but a big drop from the 2.67/4.34m for last year’s Brickyard 400, which ran in July and kicked off NBC’s 2020 NASCAR slate.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indy on NBCSN Saturday averaged a 0.56 rating and 921,000 viewers. That’s down from 1.69m viewers for last July’s Brickyard weekend race.

Camping World NHRA drag racing was back on FOX last weekend from Topeka, and averaged a 0.45 rating and 675,000 viewers.

Delayed MotoGP action from Austria on NBCSN Sunday afternoon following the redirected Cup Series finish averaged a 0.18 rating and 287,000 viewers.