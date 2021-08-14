Truex leads Indy road course Cup practice

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the first and only practice session for NASCAR Cup Series teams on the Indianapolis road course.

Truex clocked in at 98.021mph (1m29.577s). His last lap in practice, the 20th Truex ran, was his fastest.

William Byron was second fastest at 97.487mph, while teammate Kyle Larson was third fastest at 97.445mph. Denny Hamlin was fourth fastest at 97.148mph, and Austin Cindric completed the top five at 97.137mph.

Hamlin went off course early in practice and through the grass, which necessitated a trip to the garage for clean-up. Hamlin said he was pushing the limits of trying to find the braking zones.

Sixth through 10th fastest was Christopher Bell (97.132mph), Chase Briscoe (97.009mph), Joey Logano (96.988mph), Matt DiBenedetto (96.979mph), and Tyler Reddick (96.856mph).

AJ Allmendinger was 16th fastest in his Kaulig Racing entry. Allmendinger ran a fast lap of 96.704mph.

There are 40 drivers entered in the inaugural Cup Series event on the road course.

UP NEXT: Group qualifying at 9:05 a.m. ET Sunday.