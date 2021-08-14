Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

In-Car: Bruce Canepa 1989 Porsche 962C at the 2021 Monterey Reunion

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

By August 14, 2021 5:00 PM

By |

Ride in 4K with Bruce Canepa in a 1989 Porsche 962C Group C prototype around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the 2021 edition of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

