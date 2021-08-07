Campbell, Taylor, Telitz lead second Road America practice

A red flag set up a five-minute dash to the checkered in the second practice session of the weekend for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from Road America. That window allowed Ricky Taylor to blitz the field by over six-tenths of a second and put the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c on top of the timing sheets with a 1m49.712s — a time that would easily break the lap record if they can match it in the race.

After not running any laps in the rain-soaked Free Practice 1, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. ended this session in second with Nasr putting down a 1m50.411s as times tumbled in the first dry session of the weekend for the entries in IMSA’s premier series. Tristan Vautier in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling w/ JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R. was third quickest.

There was a brief red flag after an incident involving the No. 61 Wulver Racing Ligier JS P320. Tonis Kasemets lost control of the car on the exit of Canada Corner. The session resumed with five minutes remaining and Kasemets was uninjured. That was the only major incident in the session.

A strong showing from Matt Campbell enabled the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR (pictured above) to topped the session in GT Le Mans. Campbell’s best time of 2m01.843s was over half a second quicker than the Corvette entries. The No. 4 Corvette C8.R, which was third in class, did improve on its final lap of the session but was still nearly a second slower than the No. 79 Porsche – perhaps the biggest deficit Corvette has faced this year.

Oliver Askew in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P30 led Rasmus Lindh and Colin Braun in LMP3. Askew was the only LMP3 to go quicker than the GTLM grid with a time of 2m00.579s.

In GT Daytona, the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RX-F GT3 was quickest with Aaron Telitz laying down a time of 2m06.485s. Robby Foley in the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 and Richard Heistand in the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 were within four-tenths of Telitz’s time.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying is set for this afternoon at 1:50 pm CT.