Trans Am tweaks ruleset for bumper Nashville field

Trans Am has instated an additional ruleset for this weekend’s Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers presents the Franklin Road Classic with Race for RP on the streets of Nashville, which boasts the largest field of TA2 cars in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli history.

Practice Requirements

Trans Am will stage in two official practices on Friday. The first practice will be gridded by championship standings and the second practice will be based off fastest lap in the earlier session. Drivers will be gridded for qualifying based on their fastest overall time from the day. While this isn’t a new rule for the weekend, practice times are more important than ever as it will determine which run group drivers will qualify in.

Qualifying Requirements

Due to the large grid sizes, the cars will be divided into two groups to allow more room on the track during qualifying to ensure that each driver has the best chance possible to achieve the target lap time. Group 1 will be the fastest half of entrants using combined practice times and the Group 2 will be the remaining entrants. If circumstances occur before or during the Group 1 qualifying that keeps Group 2 from having like conditions and the same amount of time, Race Director David Hoots will declare the qualifying session void and set the race grid by combined practice times.

Race Requirements

To ensure that the race has the most green flag laps possible, every driver will be required to race within 110 percent of the lead car’s current speed. If a car does not maintain this 110 percent requirement, the Race Director may take the following actions at his discretion:

* Have the car yield (off-line) to overtaking traffic

* Reposition the car on a restart

* Have the car pit for corrective repairs once

* Park the car for the rest of the race