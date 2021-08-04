Trans Am returns to TV for Nashville debut

Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli racing returns to television with same-day coverage of the TA2 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Presents the Franklin Road Classic with Race for RP at the Music City Grand Prix in a two-hour special aired exclusively on CBS Sports Network.

Watch the largest expected field in TA2 history take to the streets of Nashville on CBS Sports on Saturday, August 7th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (Encore showing: August 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET), airing just hours after the Trans Am drivers take the green.

“We are so eager to showcase our first street course race in Nashville on CBS Sports Network,” said John Clagett, President of The Trans Am Race Company. “Our partners at CBS Sports Network have provided us with an excellent same-day timeslot, and our production partner Greenlight TV generates fantastic shows. Our racers do their part as well! TA2 is so competitive, and with this history-making number of entries for this debut event, it should make for some outstanding viewing.”

Video and photo updates, live timing and scoring and stories from the weekend (Aug. 6-8) will still be available on Trans Am social media, GoTransAm.com and on the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App.

Since the race will be showcased on CBS Sports Network, live streaming for the weekend will not be available. Check local listings for additional encore showings.

What: Trans Am TA2 at the Music City Grand Prix

Where: CBS Sports Network

When: Aug. 7, 2021

Time: 8:00-10:00 p.m. Eastern (Check Local Listings)

Entry List

Schedule