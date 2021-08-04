Correa seeking answers from FIA after 'haunting' Aitken crash at Spa

Juan Manuel Correa says he is seeking answers from the FIA about track and driver safety after Jack Aitken’s “particularly haunting” crash at Spa-Francorchamps.

Aitken was racing in the Spa 24 Hours when he crashed at Raidillon – the same spot where Correa suffered major injuries in the Formula 2 accident that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert in 2019. In a similar scenario to the 2019 incident, Aitken’s Lamborghini was stranded at the top of the blind crest and hit by a number of other cars at high speed, leaving the Williams reserve driver with a broken collarbone and a fractured vertebrae.

Correa said he has received numerous requests for comment given the similarities to his own crash, and that he has been holding discussions with stakeholders about the accident.

“First, and most importantly, I want say I am extremely happy that Jack, as well as the other racing drivers involved in the accident are recovering from their injuries,” Correa said.

“The accident occurred almost two years after my own accident at the same notorious Raidillon-Eau Rouge turn in the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, where I suffered serious injuries from which I am still recovering and the motorsport community tragically lost French driver Anthoine Hubert. The images of the crash are therefore particularly haunting.

“Since my accident, I have raised various concerns with the FIA and organizers about track and driver safety. I have offered to share information from my own experience. I have been seeking answers about what happened, why, and what steps the FIA and other stakeholders have taken to make safety improvements and to avoid another driver from suffering serious injury in similar circumstances.

“At this time discussions are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to try and resolve my concerns. I am confident those discussions will reach constructive conclusion and I will be in a better position to comment in the coming weeks.”

Correa’s next race in FIA Formula 3 is at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of this month, which will be the first time he has raced at the venue since his accident.