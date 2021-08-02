Holzmeyer to succeed Armbruster as Porsche Motorsport North America president

Volker Holzmeyer will take over as president/CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America beginning in January of 2022.

Holzmeyer will take the reins from Dr. Daniel Armbruster, who has held the position since 2017. The pair will work alongside each other for the remainder of the year as Holzmeyer gets more acquainted with the market, customers and operations of Porsche race cars and parts in Canada and the United States.

Armbruster played a significant role in the founding of the continent’s first Carrera Cup, along with the negotiation of a title partner for the one-make championship; the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands.

“North America has always been very important to Porsche. Having the right person in place to oversee our largest motorsport market is critical,” said Fritz Enzinger, Vice President, Porsche Motorsport. “Daniel has guided PMNA expertly through challenging times and we are very grateful. Racing is changing dramatically in approach, technology and accessibility. This requires vision while maintaining a steady hand. Volker is perfectly matched to the trials which lay ahead for the sport and Porsche.”

Holzmeyer joined Porsche in 2004, and has since worked in motorsports, sales and aftersales. In 2019, he was promoted to manager of the Motorsport Sales Region America & Asia Pacific, a role the 41-year-old will leave for his upcoming responsibilities with PMNA. There is some familiarity with the North American market though, as his position has been responsible for international race car sales and race car business development as well as acting as product manager for the Porsche Clubsport race car model range.

“In his years at PMNA, Daniel brought the company to a new level,” said Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice-President of the 911 and 718 model lines at Porsche AG, as well as the Chairman of the Shareholder Committee, PMNA. “He was the driver behind bringing the Carrera Cup North America to life.

“With Volker, we have an experienced and long-time Porsche enthusiast that will follow the path laid out by Daniel. Continuity and reliability in both people and machine is part of Porsche’s motorsport success in North America. I am delighted that Volker will follow Daniel – PMNA is in very good hands.”