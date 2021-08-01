Aston Martin to appeal Vettel disqualification

Aston Martin has served notice of its intention to appeal Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Vettel originally finished a thrilling race in second place, but was later disqualified after being unable to provide a 1.0-liter fuel sample to the FIA. In the hearing with the stewards prior to the disqualification, Aston Martin argued that it has at least 1.44-liters in the car but can only extract 0.3-liters for an unknown reason, and the team has now appealed so it can try and remove the fuel.

“The Stewards have received a Notice of Intention of Appeal from Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (“Aston Martin”) at 22:14 hours on 1st August 2021 against Stewards Decision No 59,” the stewards’ decision read.

“In this context, the FIA Technical Department representatives were asked by the Stewards to seal and impound Car 5 until such time as the Notice of Appeal is received or the FIA International Court of Appeal makes any determinations as relevant.

“In making this determination, Aston Martin hereby declare that the removal of the various components to safely transport Car 5 to the FIA facility in no way compromises the evidence and has no impact upon the matter being appealed.”

Having served notice of its intention to appeal, Aston Martin has 72 hours to confirm its appeal or withdraw it.