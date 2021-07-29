Mercedes accuses Red Bull of trying to tarnish Hamilton’s integrity

Mercedes has accused Red Bull Racing’s bosses of trying to tarnish Lewis Hamilton’s name and sporting integrity during RBR’s petition to review the penalty from the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for the collision with Max Verstappen at Silverstone, but Red Bull lodged a petition for the right to review the punishment because it felt it was too lenient. That petition was dismissed on Thursday after the stewards stated the alleged new evidence introduced by Red Bull was simply slides based on existing GPS data that had been available at the time, but there was a telling paragraph in the stewards decision that read:

“The Stewards note, with some concern, certain allegations made in the Competitor’s above letter. Such allegations may or may not have been relevant to the Stewards if the Petition for Review had been granted. The Stewards may have addressed these allegations directly in any decision that would have followed. The Petition having been dismissed, the Stewards make no comments on those allegations.”

Mercedes team members present in the hearing were able to see what was in the letter, and while the team has denied requests to reveal its content, it has released a strongly-worded statement after the decision.

“The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team welcomes the decision of the stewards to reject Red Bull Racing’s right of review,” the statement read.

“In addition to bringing this incident to a close, we hope that this decision will mark the end of a concerted attempt by the senior management of Red Bull Racing to tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton, including in the documents submitted for their unsuccessful right of review.

“We now look forward to going racing this weekend and to continuing our hard-fought competition for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship.”