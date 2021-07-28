Power, Cindric to call karting event in NC

With a relatively quiet weekend of racing ahead among major North American pro series, a karting event in North Carolina featuring the expectedly offbeat commentary from Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power and Penske NASCAR driver Austin Cindric has risen to fill the void. Veteran karting commentators Xander Clements and Caleb Smock will also call the races.

The inaugural IAME USA Grand National Championship will be held at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville from Thursday through Sunday, with three different track configurations in store for the seven classes.

Among the entrants, NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan, and Oliver and Sebastian Wheldon, sons of the late IndyCar champion and double Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon, will be among more than 100 kart racers of all ages who’ve traveled across the country to vie for $20,000 in cash and prizes.

Entry list: click here.

Where and When to Watch:

Thursday

7:30 PM EST – 9:00 PM EST

Streaming on YouTube and Facebook

Friday

Qualifying, Heat 1, and CNC Performance Engineering KA Shootout

2:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST

Streaming on YouTube and Facebook

Saturday

Heat 2, Heat 3, and MG Tires X30 Shootout

2:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST

Streaming on YouTube and Facebook

Sunday

Pre Finals and Main Events

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Streaming on YouTube and Facebook