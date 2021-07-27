The Week In IndyCar, July 27, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
The main conversation? Silly season!
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
The main conversation? Silly season!
Chip Ganassi Racing will expand its factory Cadillac IMSA DPi program to two cars next season. RACER understands the expansion to two cars (…)
Alexis DeJoria was exultant. The Funny Car driver, who had solidified her No. 2 qualifier status at the Sonoma Nationals the night before, (…)
Red Bull has lodged a petition to review the penalty handed out to Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix, with a hearing to take place (…)
The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are hesitant to target a win at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, countering team (…)
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes Lando Norris can achieve third place in the drivers’ championship this season given his form (…)
Skip Barber Racing School has launched its first-ever Alumni Member Program, designed to provide exclusive benefits and event access to (…)
Formula 2 race-winner Christian Lundgaard tested for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Barber Motorsports Park on Monday with the chance of (…)
Sweet Baby Jesus, the IndyCar silly season has gone wild since our first update. In the weeks following that post just prior to the July (…)
When something happens three times, a trend may be forming. Over the past few months, three stand-out successes in auto racing have raised (…)
One of the great annual traditions at the Long Beach Grand Prix will return on the evening of September 23 as the Road Racing Drivers Club (…)
Comments