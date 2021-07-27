The Week In IndyCar, July 27, Listener Q&A

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Jake Galstad/Motorsport Images

July 27, 2021

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

The main conversation? Silly season!

