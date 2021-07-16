De Angelis, Heart of Racing claim first-ever GTD pole

For the first time since the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona an Aston Martin will start an IMSA race from a pole position after Roman De Angelis scored the first-ever IMSA pole position for himself and the Heart of Racing team in GTD at the Northeast Grand Prix from Lime Rock Park.

With no prototypes this weekend at Lime Rock Park and just three GT Le Mans entries, GTD will likely be the main event for tomorrow’s race.

“I think we can both say that we’re probably pretty happy,” De Angelis said about the missing prototypes while sitting next to Corvette’s Jordan Taylor.

“Especially here to not have that many cars, I think it would be pretty chaotic with that many cars on a smaller track. [The track] tends to have pretty good racing for the cars that are going to be here.

“In general, we have a pretty good car count this weekend in GTD so it should be interesting enough. Just looking forward to a little bit less traffic and a little bit less driving in the mirrors and it should be a really good weekend, so I’m looking forward to the race,” De Angelis said.

De Angelis and Ross Gunn currently lead the WeatherTech Sprint Cup standings and are second in the overall WeatherTech Sportscar Championship GTD standings.

“Super happy for the team, it’s been a tough year and a half,” De Angelis said. “I think our results have been very good in the last seven or eight races. We’ve been in the top five every race with a handful of podiums and a win. Definitely really good results, but I think one of the few things we didn’t check off was a pole so that was also super important.”

