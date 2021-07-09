GALLERY: 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

A selection of the classic race cars and array of motorsports personalities appearing at this year’s four days of action from the legendary Goodwood Hill.

Arthur Chapman, Lotus Pratt & Whitney 56B. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Tyrrell-Cosworth 001. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Mark Stewart, Tyrrell 006, Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Nigel Garrett, Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Grp2. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Nissan Silvia S15. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Job van Uitert, McLaren MP4/5B-Honda. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Travis Pastrana, Subaru Imprezza WRX. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

John Watson, Penske PC4. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Nick Jarvis, 1997 Ford Escort Cosworth. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Nick Mason, Ferrari 512S. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Ford Escort Mk2 RS1800. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

Proton IRIZ R5. Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images

