Race Industry Now double feature set for July 14

By www.epartrade.com | July 7, 2021 4:53 PM ET

Wednesday, July 14: Click here to register

9:00 AM PST:

Episode #110 – “Cranks & Rods and their Relationship to Short Block Assemblies” by SCAT Enterprises

With Tom Lieb, President and Brad Sauls, Operations Director, World Products. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

10:00 AM PST:

Episode #111 – “Thermal Management Solutions with Hi-Performance Brushless Fan Systems in Off-Road Racing” by Steele Racing Products

With Andy Wagoner, President, Steele Racing Products; Sean Geiser, owner of Geiser Performance and Bruce Binnquist, Owner/Driver of the Geiser built BDI Racing Can-Am X3. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.