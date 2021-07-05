IMS Museum launches 'meet Helio' membership drive

The IMS Museum has launched its summer membership drive, including the opportunity to win an exclusive meet-and-greet with 2021 Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

“We’re delighted and excited to have Helio Castroneves’ support behind the IMS Museum by way of making a dream come true for one of our newest members,” said IMS Museum President Joe Hale. “The opportunity to meet any Indy 500 winner is a bucket list item for many folks – but meeting the one-and-only Helio, with his endless personality and charm, will be unforgettable. It’s why, for us, the ‘500 Reasons to Join’ campaign is going to be equally fun and important.

“As an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, our members are our backbone. Their support is absolutely vital for us to create world-class exhibits and storytelling, and continued investments for a high-tech and inclusive IMS Museum of tomorrow.”

All new IMS Museum members who join during the “500 Reasons to Join” campaign are automatically registered for the random draw to meet Castroneves. For new members joining online at imsmuseum.org/membership, application and payment must be received electronically by 11:59 p.m. (ET) Sept. 1, 2021. New members joining via mail must submit application and payment postmarked no later than Sept. 1, 2021.

The IMS Museum has membership levels for all budgets, and all new members – regardless of membership level – are equally eligible to win the “meet Helio” drawing.

Now is a great time to join the Museum and enjoy free admission year-round. Make plans to visit and see two exhibits dedicated to a pair of titans of Indianapolis 500 history: “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press,” open until March 2022, and “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by Motoring Wealth Advisors of Raymond James,” open until the end of 2021.

To learn more about the many year-round benefits of IMS Museum membership and ways to join, please visit imsmuseum.org/membership.