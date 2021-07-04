Byron takes pole at Road America

Hendrick Motorsports drivers have locked down the front row for today’s Cup Series race at Road America after two rounds of group qualifying.

William Byron will start from the pole for the first time this season. Byron clocked in at 110.359 mph (2m12.049s). Kyle Larson will start second following a lap of 110.205 mph.

“We struggled a little bit off the truck, but we had some good changes in mind, and the Liberty University Chevy was really fast in qualifying,” Byron said. “It was fast in race trim the last run (yesterday), and feel like we just kind of went back to the basics on the road courses.

“We struggled this year on the road courses and kind of got back to a basic setup and put it all together today. So, thanks to Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and the guys for working really hard, and awesome to see Hendrick 1-2 on the pole; great horsepower, great speed, so hopefully, we can keep it up there.”

AJ Allmendinger qualified third at 109.844 mph, with Tyler Reddick fourth fastest at 109.809 mph. Reddick was tracking near the pole when he lost some time in the final few corners by pushing too hard, and then Reddick spun after completing his lap.

Austin Cindric will start fifth after qualifying at 109.768 mph. Denny Hamlin was sixth fastest at 109.694 mph, Matt DiBenedetto seventh fastest at 109.663 mph, and Ross Chastain eighth quickest at 109.250 mph.

Martin Truex Jr. will start ninth after clocking in at 109.076 mph, and Alex Bowman completes the top 10 at 108.995 mph.

Daniel Suarez was 11th fastest at 108.967 mph, and Chris Buescher was the slowest car in the final round at 108.630 mph.

Those who did not advance out of the first round included Joey Logano (14th), Kurt Busch (16th), and Brad Keselowski (20th). Even further back was Kevin Harvick (25th). Ryan Preece was 32nd in his backup car but will drop to the rear for the start.

Twice the first round of qualifying was brought to a halt for non-contact issues. The first red flag was for Kyle Tilley in the Live Fast Motorsports car stalling on the track.

The second time the clock stopped was with less than five minutes left in the session when Darrell Wallace Jr. came to a stop after suffering a mechanical issue with his 23XI Racing Toyota. This pause in qualifying did not leave enough time for a few drivers to run a fast lap, and those drivers will start deep in the field.

Chase Elliott will start 34th, Chase Briscoe 35th, Wallace 36th, Austin Dillon 37th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 38th, and Ty Dillon 39th.

Kyle Busch will start at the rear in a backup car after crashing in practice on Saturday. As such, Busch did not complete a lap at speed in qualifying.

UP NEXT: Jockey Made in America 250 at 2:30 p.m. ET.