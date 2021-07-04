Austrian top 10 in the clear; Raikkonen, Mazepin and Latifi penalized

The top 10 drivers have all been confirmed in their positions in the Austrian Grand Prix with post-race penalties coming for Kimi Raikkonen, Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi.

Five drivers who finished in the top 10 — Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly — were all investigated for allegedly failing to respect double-waved yellow flags on the final lap of the race at the Red Bull Ring. The drivers finished fifth to ninth respectively and were summoned as a result of their driving when passing a collision between Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel.

After a long investigation, all five were cleared, with the stewards saying they “accepted that the driver took the appropriate action in the double waved yellow sectors” in each case. Antonio Giovinazzi was also not penalized for the same reason.

However, Mazepin and Latifi were both found to have not slowed down sufficiently for the yellow flags, and each received a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, converted into a 30-second time penalty post-race. They also get three penalty points each, leaving Mazepin with five so far in his rookie season and Latifi six in the 12-month period.

The collision that caused the yellow flags was an odd one as Raikkonen was being overtaken by Vettel out of Turn 4 and allowed his right-front wheel to interlock with Vettel’s left rear, sending both into the gravel at relatively high speed at Turn 5.

The stewards deemed Raikkonen to be at fault and handed him a drive-through penalty, retrospectively converted into 20 seconds of race time. Raikkonen also received two penalty points, bringing his total up to six.

One other post-race investigation was resolved, with the stewards taking no further action over George Russell’s potential movement under braking when defending against Raikkonen at Turn 4.