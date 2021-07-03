Inaugural Porsche Sportscar Together Festival coming to IMS

A three-day festival celebrating car culture and Porsche sports cars — and also including motorsports action — will take place Sept. 10-12 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Car culture is a sense of family, of warmth and of shared passions and dreams — and this is at the core of the Sportscar Together Festival,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “It’ll be a living, breathing and exhilarating celebration of not just cars created by Porsche, but of car culture itself, for all ages. We look forward to welcoming everyone who shares this passion — whether they’re a Porsche owner or not — to a unique weekend of action, on and off the track.”

