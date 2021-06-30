VeeKay back in action for Mid-Ohio

Rinus VeeKay will return to the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy this weekend for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The Dutchman was forced to miss the most recent round at Road America after a cycling crash left the rising star with a broken collarbone.

“First, I need to say thank you to the IndyCar medical staff, including Dr. Webber, who did my surgery,” VeeKay said. “I am very excited to race this weekend at Mid-Ohio. I have been working incredibly hard on my recovery, doing all kinds of treatment. I feel I will be right back at the level I was before. I sat in the car earlier this week to make sure I was comfortable and I was in the simulator yesterday, I have no pain and feel as good as ever.”

Holding fifth in the championship at the time of his accident, the 20-year-old slipped to sixth after his absence in Wisconsin where Oliver Askew deputized and briefly led late in the race on the way to placing 12th for ECR.

At 106 points behind championship leader Alex Palou, VeeKay’s title aspirations have taken a hit, but with seven races left to run, hope remains for a strong finish to his breakout sophomore season.