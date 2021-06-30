Ganassi selling NASCAR operation to Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing has purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation and will take control of all its assets at the end of the racing season.

Ganassi emphasized he is not out of the racing business and will continue to run his NTT IndyCar Series operation, among other programs. However, Ganassi is getting out of NASCAR, where he currently fields two cars for former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, the No. 1 Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, the No. 42 Chevrolet.

“I think this is a great day for NASCAR as it seems like there are so many people that are wanting to get into the sport as owners — Michael Jordan, Pitbull, Denny (Hamlin), and plenty of others,” Ganassi said. “They are bringing a new perspective, vision, and insight, which is great for the sport. NASCAR has been building momentum over the last few years, and I am confident that it will continue to do so.

“Also, I can honestly say that my NASCAR team was not for sale. Justin (Marks, Trackhouse team owner) simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision. As everyone knows, I care deeply for my employees, so selling to someone like Justin, who is part of the CGR family, made the reality of selling much easier. He knows our organization and the people. That gives me comfort.

“Everyone needs to know that I am still completely dedicated to the motorsports industry and will continue to run my other teams in IndyCar, IMSA, and Extreme E with the same enthusiasm that I always have.”

Ganassi won the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 in 2010. He began fielding cars in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001.

Trackhouse Racing will field two full-time cars in the Cup Series in 2022. Daniel Suarez will continue to compete for the organization, while a second driver will be announced at a later date.

“This is a landmark moment for Trackhouse Racing,” Justin Marks said. “It is humbling to know we have secured our position in NASCAR for the next decade. These are never decisions made without a lot of thorough consideration and deep reflection by both parties. This process took several weeks, and I want to thank Chip for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey.

“Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry. It is truly an honor that we can build from that foundation. This acquisition provides Trackhouse a platform for years to come, enabling us to field multiple teams, elevate our on-track performance, deliver great value for our sponsors and partners, build lasting community impact programs and continue to grow our brand beyond the sports conversation.”