The newest edition of The Brumos Collection’s “Inside the 59” video series dives into the intricate details, both inside and outside the building, that create a one-of-a-kind experience for all visitors.

Director of Operations Toni Boudreaux-Godwin details the background of the building itself, the carefully considered design details at the entrance and on the grounds, and walks through a range of items, art and artifacts featured inside the building.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com