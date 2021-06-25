2021 Runoffs at Indy: Important dates and details

With Sports Car Club of America Road Racing events in full swing, it’s time to start looking ahead to some important dates for the SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 25–Oct. 3 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mark your calendars!

June 28

Prep shop/multi-car team paddock requests can be made, starting at 9 a.m. Central Time. Information required during the Runoffs paddock request process includes the name, SCCA member number and car class for each driver competing through a prep shop or multi-car team. Also required is the trailer/rig type, width, and length of trailer/rig with awning, and total compound footprint. These drivers need not have fulfilled Runoffs qualification criteria at this time, and prep shop/multi-car teams have until July 30 to submit requests. Teams will indicate their preferred paddock, garage, or manufacturer location during the request process. Paddock assignments will begin the week of August 2. For more information on the paddock spaces and garages, please review the Registration & Paddock Parking Information document, also available from the Runoffs event page.

July 14

Worker and Driver registration opens at 10 a.m. Central Time on MotorsportReg.com. Again, drivers need not have fulfilled Runoffs qualification criteria at the time of registration. Prior to registration opening, competitors should log into their MotorsportReg account to make sure their SCCA member numbers, license expiration date and vehicle profile information are all current and correct. This will save time and reduce frustration during registration.

Drivers who participated in the 2020 Runoffs may select their 2020 car number in the same class for this year’s event. Eligible competitors must register no later than 9 a.m. Central Time July 21 to secure their previous year’s number — afterward, unclaimed 2020 numbers will be released and available to other competitors. In the case of groups with combined qualifying sessions, if two competitors request the same number, the requested number will be assigned to the competitor who completed registration first. The number “1” is reserved for the defending National Champion in each class.

July 14 (more!)

Test Day reservations can also be made during driver registration starting July 14. A limited number of slots are open on each Test Day — Sept. 25–27 — available on a first-booked, first-reserved basis. Due to anticipated demand for test days, drivers will be able to register for ONE test day per class entry beginning July 14. On July 21, drivers may edit entries in MotorsportReg.com and register for additional Test Days, depending upon availability. The Test Day schedule is available from the Runoffs event page menu.

As for tent camping, workers and drivers can request a primitive camping pass by simply checking a box during the general registration process. Spaces will not be assigned until onsite arrival for the event. Participants may sleep in their marked paddock area at no charge. There will be a limited number of RV spots available inside the speedway with hookups for participants. Reservations will be managed by Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be accepted beginning July 14. Contact tickets@brickyard.com to request a space. Additional RV parks can be found on the Runoffs FAQ page.

August 25

Single-car paddock and Gasoline Alley garage reservation process opens at 10 a.m. Central Time on MotorsportReg.com. Watch the event page for more details and a link to the form on MotorsportReg.com.

The National Championship Runoffs, which caps the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing program each year, has evolved into what is now commonly agreed to be the pinnacle of amateur road racing in the United States. Since 1964, SCCA has crowned champions through the winner-take-all, single race Runoffs format conducted over three days. This year, the 58th annual SCCA Runoffs will see winners crowned across 26 different car classes.

Of course, there will be a lot more going on at the 58th Runoffs. Track walk sessions are tentatively planned for the evenings of Sunday, Sept. 26. and Monday, Sept. 27. Additional information about dinners, Tire Rack Pole Awards, the Worker of the Year presented by Mazda celebration and other activities will be announced at a later date.

For more information, click here.