Goodwood FoS approved as pilot event

The Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard was approved to proceed as planned July 8-11.

The event will function as a pilot event of Britain’s Events Research Programme (ERP). Such events are part of the ERP’s designed plan to examine the risk of the COVID-19 virus transmission among individuals attending large-scale events.

The Festival of Speed is sold out across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The capacities agreed with the ERP will mean that all 2021 Festival of Speed ticket, hospitality and grandstand pass holders will be able to attend as planned, including those with tickets rolled over from 2020. A limited number of Thursday tickets are still available.

As a pilot event, all people on site will need to agree to the conditions of entry set out by the ERP. Those conditions include: either having had both doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the event, or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, which can be taken at home or at a recognized testing center, within 48 hours of the event.

