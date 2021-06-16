Magnussen to make IndyCar debut subbing for Rosenqvist at Road America

Kevin Magnussen will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Road America with Arrow McLaren SP in the No. 7 Chevy. The Dane will take the place of Felix Rosenqvist, who was involved in a crash in the opening race of the doubleheader in Detroit, and who has not been cleared by IndyCar’s medical staff to take part in the next event.

With Magnussen in the field, IndyCar will have Haas F1’s 2017-2020 lineup racing around the fan-favorite road course as Romain Grosjean continues his rookie campaign in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing entry.

Magnussen won his first IMSA race last weekend for Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing with co-driver Renger van der Zande.

Former AMSP driver Oliver Askew, who filled in for Rosenqvist on Sunday, will be pressed into service by Ed Carpenter Racing this weekend to take the place of Rinus VeeKay, who was injured in a cycling accident earlier this week.

Magnussen will turn his first laps in the No. 7 Chevy during Friday afternoon’s opening practice session.

“Big challenge to go straight into a race having never driven an Indy car before, but I couldn’t say no to the opportunity,” Magnussen wrote. “Get well soon, Felix.”