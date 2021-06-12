Rosenqvist to remain in hospital overnight following Detroit crash

Good news for Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist, who is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday after suffering a massive crash during Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in the No. 7 Chevy when it went to full throttle in a braking zone and slammed into the barriers.

“Following his crash during the race Felix Rosenqvist received an initial evaluation at the infield care center at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix,” said IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffery Billows. “He was then transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital for advanced imaging and evaluation by the trauma and neurological services. Evaluation revealed no life or limb threatening injuries, he remains awake and alert, he will be observed overnight prior to discharge from the hospital.”

Asked if it was able to provide information for the cause of Rosenqvist’s car going to maximum acceleration, a Chevy representative told RACER, “Not at this time.”