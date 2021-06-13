Local short tracker Coby claims inaugural SRX win

The series created to unite racing stars from across the motorsports world in spec cars on paved and dirt short tracks started off with a win for an ace of the short track discipline.

Local star Doug Coby held off Greg Biffle and series co-founder Tony Stewart to win the inaugural round of the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience series at Stafford Springs, Conn. Coby –a 41-year-old Connecticut native and a six-time champion of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with 30 feature wins at Stafford — used his knowledge of the track to good advantage as he dominated the 100-lap feature race, and held off the NASCAR stars on the final restart to secure the win.

Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves finished fourth, with NASCAR veteran Bobby Labonte rounding out the top five.

“What a special night for short track racing in America. This is a special night for Stafford Motor Speedway and everybody who’s a short track racer around the country, whether you’re dirt or asphalt,” Coby told CBS Sports. “… This means a lot to short trackers. The only thing I screwed up tonight was my exit, and I’d do it all over again if that’s what it takes to win this race.”

Coby dedicated the victory to former car owner Don King, a longtime figure in the regional racing community. Coby was wearing a special helmet in tribute to King, who died earlier this week.

“That’s what short track racers do. We pour our heart and soul into this, I’ve done this for decades, and Don gave me my first Modified Tour ride, and I can’t thank him enough,” Coby said.

The SRX series continues next weekend at Knoxville Raceway.