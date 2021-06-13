Chastain among four drivers to advance from Open, complete All-Star Race field

The 21-driver field for the All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) is set at Texas Motor Speedway.

Three drivers, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Aric Almirola, advanced through stage wins in the 50-lap All-Star Open. Matt DiBenedetto won the Fan Vote.

The opening 20-lap stage was a messy one.

Chris Buescher was penalized for jumping the initial start on pole-sitter Reddick, while Austin Cindric was penalized for changing lanes before the start/finish line. Then three cautions interrupted the action.

Darrell Wallace Jr. and Buescher both saved their cars from disaster after spinning and continued. Wallace spun in Turn 2 on lap 4 and Buescher in Turn 4 on lap 9.

Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez were knocked out of the race in a crash on lap 13. Jones spun in Turn 4 while fighting underneath Chase Briscoe, and Suarez had nowhere to go and hit Jones’s Chevrolet.

Reddick led the field to the green flag for a two-lap dash to end the stage. Chastain restarted to Reddick’s outside and hung on Reddick’s right-rear to pull ahead at the white flag. Then Chastain cleared Reddick in Turn 1 and won the first stage to advance into the All-Star Race for the first time.

Reddick and Cindric were on the front row for the start of the second 20-lap stage, which went green from flag to flag. Reddick led the entire way to advance, holding off Almirola. It is the first time Reddick will compete in the All-Star Race.

Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto started on the front row for the final stage, and that is how they finished. The last 10 laps went caution-free, with Almirola driving away after clearing DiBenedetto. It will be Almirola’s fourth appearance in the All-Star Race.

DiBenedetto was named the All-Star Fan Vote winner. He will compete in the All-Star Race for the second consecutive year.

The four drivers who advanced into the All-Start Race will start 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st, respectively.