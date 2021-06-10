VIDEO: In-car at Road America with Romain Grosjean

Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s Romain Grosjean checks out another signature American road course at speed in this video from his official YouTube channel:

“Here we go again with a lap in IndyCar through my eyes. After Barber, Laguna Seca and Sebring, come with me around Road America and enjoy some moments around my installation into the car and some radio discussions.”

00:00 Start

00:24 Installation in the cockpit

00:43 Some setup changes on the steering wheel

01:17 In action on track

03:50 Lap 2

04:22 Back to the pit