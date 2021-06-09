Williams team principal Roberts leaves as Capito takes control

Williams team principal Simon Roberts has left the team as part of a restructuring that sees CEO Jost Capito take on a number of his responsibilities.

Roberts joined the team from McLaren in June of last year, originally in the position of managing director. However, following Claire Williams’ departure and the sale of the team to Dorilton Capitali, Roberts became interim team principal, a position that was made permanent in December.

He has only lasted six months in the role, with Capito — who joined Williams at the same time that Roberts’ was handed control permanently — now taking over the team principal responsibilities.

“Simon has played an integral role in managing the transition over the last 12 months and I would like to thank him for his great contribution during that time,” Capito said in a short statement announcing Roberts’ departure.

Roberts himself added: “It has been a pleasure to take on the role of team principal following the departure of the Williams family from the sport. However, with the transition well underway I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone in the team well for the future.”

As well as leaving the position as team principal Roberts also gives up his other responsibilities at Williams, with Francois-Xavier (known as “FX”) Demaison becoming accountable for trackside and engineering. Demaison himself only joined the team at Grove in March as technical director.