Wood Brothers Racing make crew chief change for DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto will work with a new crew chief beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Wood Brothers Racing announced on Tuesday.

Jonathan Hassler will replace Greg Erwin. Hassler, a Team Penske engineer, is not unfamiliar with the role, having served as interim crew chief for DiBenedetto in April when Erwin missed a race due to COVID-19 protocols.

Erwin and DiBenedetto were paired together when DiBenedetto joined the team in 2020. Last year, the duo finished 13th in the standings after qualifying for the playoffs. It was a career-best result and season for DiBenedetto.

Starting with this weekend’s all star race in Texas, Jonathan Hassler will assume the crew chief role for our 21 Mustang.

We want to thank Greg Erwin for leading our team for the previous three seasons. — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) June 8, 2021

After making the postseason last year, it has been an inconsistent start to the season for the No. 21 Ford team, and they have struggled to find the pace of their Team Penske teammates. DiBenedetto is 17th in the point standings, with three top-10 finishes going into the All-Star Race break at Texas. He’s finished 18th or worse in the last five races.