Ferrari to partner with AF Corse for Hypercar attack

Ferrari has revealed that it will partner with AF Corse for its forthcoming Le Mans Hypercar program in 2023. In 2023, the team will compete under the banner of Ferrari-AF Corse

The Italian marque feels a continuation of its long-standing relationship with Amato Ferrari’s team is the best way to prepare for its return to the top level of sportscar racing. Ferrari revealed earlier this year that it will develop its own chassis to compete in the FIA WEC and Le Mans 24 Hours, and compete against Toyota, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and LMDh manufacturers such as Porsche and Audi.

AF Corse has a long history of competing with Ferrari at an elite level of sportscars in the GT ranks, having fielded GTE cars in each season since the inaugural campaign back in 2012. During that time it has both serviced customers and run the factory-blessed cars in GTE Pro, winning its class at the Le Mans 24 Hours three times and scored five WEC GTE Manufacturers’ titles.

“Today’s announcement is an important step towards the debut of our LMH in the World Endurance Championship,” said Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT Antonello Coletta. “We are happy to have a reliable partner like AF Corse with us for this project. Ferrari and AF Corse have enjoyed a solid relationship for a long time, as you can see in the FIA WEC, where we run our official 488 GTEs together with the Piacenza-based team. We look forward to continuing together on a journey as rewarding as the years of racing cooperation to date.”

AF Corse team owner Amato Ferrari added: “We are proud of this announcement. It is the crowning of a dream and recognition of the great effort made over the years. Our partnership with Ferrari is a winning one that began in 2006, and I am delighted to continue it in the LMH project.

“We have immediately kicked off with great enthusiasm, aiming to raise the bar even further and to be ready for this new challenge.”

At present, there is no information on the future of AF Corse’s GTE program in both the Pro and Am classes. It is notable that this news comes amid a season in which the GTE Pro class in the FIA WEC is currently down to just two manufacturers following Aston Martin’s departure at the end of the 2019-2020 season. AF Corse currently competes against Porsche, which is also due to return to the FIA WEC’s top class in 2023, with a Multimatic-based LMDh prototype.