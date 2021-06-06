Ruud, BMW win again in another red-flagged race at VIR

The second TC America race of the weekend from VIRginia International Raceway went green on a sunny Sunday afternoon with Jacob Ruud and the No. 81 Classic BMW leading the field to the start for the 40 minute contest.

Ruud was able to quickly get a 3 second lead on his nearest rival with Austen Smith and the No. 51 Auto Technic BMW running out front of the TC field and Caleb Bacon leading in TCA with the No. 18 Forbush Performance Hyundai.

10 minutes into the contest the top 4 in TCA started to separate themselves from the rest of the field with Carter Fartuch’s No. 16 second, Luke Rumberg’s No. 33 Hyundai third, and Michael Carter’s No. 22 Toyota fourth. With 28 minutes remaining Rumberg would get the run on Fartuch and make a pass for second in class at Turn 1.

Rumberg would quickly close on the back of his teammate Bacon and force the No. 18 to make a mistake and fall to fifth in class, giving the lead to Rumberg. Bacon would recover one position by passing PJ Groenke’s No. 25 Toyota coming out of the final turn called Hog Pen.

With 23 minutes remaining a full course caution was called as the No. 61 Mini of Derek Jones and Groenke’s No. 25 would hit going into the braking zone for turns 13 and 14 causing massive damage to the Mini as he hit the inside tire barriers.

A red flag would be called due to repairs needed to the guardrail with the checkered flags being shown at the same time.

The TCX victory would go to Ruud, his sixth in six races, with Steve Streimer and the No. 30 Hard Motorsports BMW second and Samantha Tan and the No. 438 ST Racing BMW third.

Austen Smith would grab his second win of the weekend in TC with Tom Capizzi’s No. 52 Auto Technic BMW and Rob Hines No. 21 TechSport Nissan third.

Luke Rumberg brought the TCA victory home in the No. 33 Forbush Performance Hyundai with Carter Fartuch’s No. 16 Honda second and the No. 22 Toyota of Michael Carter third.

RESULTS

Results are provisional until posted Final. TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School teams now get the summer off and will return to action for Rounds 7 and 8 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 27th-29th.