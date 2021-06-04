IMS and F1 not yet talking for 2021

Formula 1 is exploring the possibility of two races in the U.S. this year, but the topic of one of those being at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has yet to be discussed.

Following the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, RACER understands that one of the potential options that is being explored involves two races at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. That would involve further movement of the calendar and there is also the possibility of rescheduling China or Turkey in October, but should there be two events in the U.S., then the only other venue that can host a race is Indianapolis.

While IMS owner Roger Penske and F1 hold regular talks about future collaborations, an IMS spokesperson told RACER that those talks have yet to include being an option later this year if needed.

“While we have an ongoing dialogue with F1, we’re not currently discussing a race in 2021,” the spokesperson added.

IMS, which staged the United States Grand Prix (pictured above in 2001) from 2000-07, held the Indy 500 last weekend with over 135,000 spectators — the biggest sporting attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic began — and is still to host the second of two IndyCar races on its road course in August. It also has an event scheduled for the weekend prior to COTA’s USGP, with the Indianapolis 8 Hour taking place from Friday to Sunday, October 15-17.

F1 is already set to hold two races in the U.S. in 2022, when Miami is set to make its debut and join COTA on the calendar.