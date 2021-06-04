(UPDATED) Two U.S. F1 races a possibility after Singapore cancelled

Formula 1 could host two races in the United States this year as a replacement for the Singapore Grand Prix, which has been cancelled.

The street race in Singapore in October was called off on Friday, leaving a vacancy on the calendar on October 3. Formula 1 is looking into alternative options, and RACER understands that a second race in the United States is a possibility, with other movement expected later in the calendar.

Singapore was originally followed by Japan before the switch to Circuit of The Americas, but with further uncertainty regarding the COVID situation in Asia – as well as Mexico and Brazil, which sit immediately after COTA’s date on the current schedule – there could be a reshuffling that results in two races being held in Austin this fall.

The only other venue in the U.S. that could host a race is Indianapolis, which holds the necessary FIA Grade 1 license. When discussing the usual clash between the Monaco Grand Prix and Indy 500, F1’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn recently told RACER that Roger Penske’s ownership was a positive in terms of working with both IndyCar and IMS.

“And of course Indy on that side of things, is being run by an old friend of ours now in Roger Penske, and Roger’s always had an interest in Formula 1 and been involved at times in Formula 1, so there’s very real possibilities for collaborations in the future,” Brawn said.

Races in China and Turkey that were due to take place earlier this season are also in contention to be slotted into later positions, having been listed as postponed rather than cancelled completely.

“We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix,” Colin Syn, deputy chairman of the Singapore GP said. “To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore.

“We would not be able to deliver a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff. Ultimately, we have to be responsible, cautious and prudent as safety is our number one concern.

“We are grateful for the support of Singaporeans, stakeholders and local businesses who have helped contribute to the success of the night race. Needless to say, we look forward to the safe return of Formula 1 racing against the spectacular Marina Bay skyline.”

The race organizers add that they are in discussions with F1 regarding the event’s future.

This story has been updated from the originally published version to reflect the subsequent confirmation that the Singapore race has been canceled, and also to acknowledge IMS’s FIA status.